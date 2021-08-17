3 Great Stocks for Your IRA

The customer relationship management (CRM) software industry is fragmented, but Salesforce.com is the leader by a large margin. Its 20% market share is higher than its four largest competitors combined. The company protects its leadership position with high switching costs and an ever-expanding service offering. A huge number of sales and marketing professionals spend their formative years using Salesforce.com, so they are familiar with the interface and utilities of the platform. It is expensive and inconvenient for enterprises to switch to a competitor. Revenue attrition is under 10% on an annual basis, meaning that 90% of their customers renew annual contracts. That's clear evidence of competitive advantage and a wide moat.

Salesforce.com operates a less diversified business than Microsoft or Alphabet, but its 20% market share leaves plenty of room for growth. The CRM leader is expanding relatively rapidly as a result, and it's currently impressing customers with its improving analytics and AI tools. The company expects revenue to double over the next five years as it rides the wave of digital transformation that's impacting every industry.

10 stocks we like better than Microsoft