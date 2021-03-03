3 Great Ways to Invest Your $1,400 Stimulus Check

This makes S&P 500 index funds a relatively safe and stable investment. Most of these stocks have a long track record of financial success, and the S&P 500 itself is considered a strong representation of the stock market as a whole. While your investments may experience short-term volatility, the market has historically seen positive returns over the long term.

One of the top S&P 500 index funds to invest in is the Schwab S&P 500 Index Fund (NASDAQMUTFUND: SWPPX). The fund has a rock-bottom expense ratio of 0.02%, meaning that for every $10,000 you invest, you'll pay just $2 in fees per year.

Since the fund's inception, it's earned an average return of around 8% per year. If you were to invest your $1,400 stimulus check right now while earning an 8% annual return, you'd have around $14,000 after 30 years. Keep in mind, too, that this investing method requires zero effort. All you need to do is invest your money and then leave it alone for as long as possible.

2. Dividend stocks