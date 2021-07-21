3 Growth ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever

This ETF was launched in 2009, so it doesn't have as long a history as some other ETFs. However, since its inception, it's earned an average rate of return of around 17% per year.

Considering we've been experiencing a phenomenal bull market over the past decade, that type of growth may not be sustainable over the next several decades. But because growth ETFs are designed to see above-average growth, this ETF may still earn substantial returns over time.

3. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ: VONG) tracks the Russell 1000 Growth Index. It includes 501 stocks from a variety of industries, including technology, consumer discretionary, industrials, and healthcare.

Of all the ETFs on the list, this fund includes the highest number of stocks and provides the most diversification. A more diversified portfolio can limit your risk, because your money is spread across a greater number of stocks.