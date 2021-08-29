3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

That's not to suggest how we browse the internet won't evolve over time. I just can't ever envision a time when we won't want to simply type in a few key words and be pointed in the right direction. And, in that Google's global search market share is north of 90%, I also can't envision a time when it's not the go-to search engine.

That said, perhaps the coolest part about owning Alphabet is, unlike the aforementioned Ford and Macy's (and thousands of companies like them), Alphabet has already shown us this willingness and capacity to evolve. It didn't used to own Android; it saw what mobile was becoming. It didn't used to own YouTube; it saw what online video was becoming. Not every for-profit corporation is built to add new businesses that complement its existing ones so well.

Improving the customer experience