3 High-Growth ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever

Tech stocks are known for their high growth rates, but the biggest risk of investing in this fund is that it's not as diversified as some other ETFs. Although the fund does include hundreds of stocks, all the companies are from the same industry. If the tech industry as a whole experiences a setback, it could significantly affect your investments. So if you invest in this ETF, make sure it's part of a well-diversified portfolio with plenty of stocks from other industries.

This ETF was established in 2004, and since then it has earned an average rate of return of around 13% per year. In other words, despite experiencing ups and downs year after year, its returns average out to around 13% per year over time.

If you were to invest, say, $200 per month while earning a 13% average annual return, you could potentially accumulate around $704,000 after 30 years. While you may not earn these exact returns every year, investing consistently and staying in the stock market for decades will help maximize your earnings.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)