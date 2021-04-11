3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Soar

Growth stocks are extra exciting because they're growing at a rapid clip. If you look at two stocks, one that has averaged annual growth of 11% over the past five years and one that has averaged 44%, the latter will likely be more intriguing, and one that you'd like to see in your own portfolio.

It's important to remember, though, that not every rapid grower is a great candidate for your portfolio -- because many have grown beyond estimates of their intrinsic value. Many have also soared on more enthusiasm than reasoning. Still, there are great growth stocks out there worth considering -- and here are three of them.

1. Etsy

If you haven't been paying attention to Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), thinking it's just a site where some crafters sell their wares, you probably don't realize that the stock has soared more than 600% over the past three years (an annual average rate of 94%) and the company now sports a market value near $25 billion.