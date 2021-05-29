3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Soar

High-growth stocks can be riskier than average stocks, as they are frequently trading at steep valuations. Still, they sometimes trade at reasonably attractive levels, so it can be well worth it to keep an eye on growth stocks you'd love to own by maintaining a watch list.

Here's a quick look at three contenders for berths in your portfolio. See which ones interest you and dig deeper into any that do.

1. Quidel

In these pandemic days, there has been a lot of interest in companies that make COVID-19 vaccines and companies that are otherwise involved in fighting the disease or preventing it. Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) is one such company, as it's a major player in the testing arena. Its trajectory has changed recently, though. It roughly quadrupled as the pandemic took hold and COVID testing was in great demand.

Now that we're in the mass-vaccination phase of the pandemic, though, tests are less in demand -- and many investors have lost interest in Quidel. Indeed, shares were recently down more than 60% from their 52-week high.