3 High-Risk, High-Reward Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist

With so much potential due to the growth of the gig economy, why is Upwork risky? Well, despite its solid revenue growth, its bottom line is still in the red. It also has significant competition, most prominently from Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR). Even with Fiverr taking market share from it, all is not lost -- remember that plenty of industries can support two or even more major players indefinitely. Think, for example, of Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP). Or Ford Motor (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM). Upwork may well coexist with one or more rivals over the long run, each enjoying slices of a massive pie.