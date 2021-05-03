3 Honest Mistakes That Cost People Social Security Benefits Every Day

If you've earned an average of $50,000 per year for 35 years, adjusted for inflation, you'd have an average Social Security benefit of $1,911 per month based on the current benefit formula. But if you only worked for 34 years, you'd have a zero-income year factored into your calculation. Assuming your average monthly earnings over those 34 years remained $50,000, your benefit would be just $1,872 per month. That's only a $39 difference, but over a 25-year retirement, it adds up to $11,700 less.

Working at least 35 years is key to maximizing your benefits, and putting in extra years in the workforce could help you get even larger checks. Most people earn more money later on in their careers, and that helps raise their average monthly income for the Social Security benefit calculation.

3. Claiming as soon as you turn 62

Signing up for Social Security benefits at 62 isn't always a mistake. If you need the money to survive, it's worth it. And if you don't think you'll live very long, signing up early also makes sense. But if you think you'll make it to your 80s or beyond and you can afford to wait, you'll get more money overall by delaying.