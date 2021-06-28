3 Important Reasons to Set Up a Social Security Account

If you're years away from retirement, then you may not spend much time thinking about Social Security. But actually, it's a good idea to sign up for a Social Security account even if you're still planning to spend a fair amount of time in the workforce. And it's especially important to have an official Social Security account as retirement nears. Here's why.

1. To prevent fraud

You never know if or when a criminal might get a hold of your Social Security number and use it to file a claim for benefits on your behalf -- only instead of that money landing in your bank account, it'll end up in the hands of someone who's not entitled to it.

If you set up a Social Security account, you'll be able to see if someone has filed a claim for benefits in your name, and at that point, you may be able to correct the problem more easily than you would if you were to find out about it a year or so later.

2. To verify that your earnings on record are correct