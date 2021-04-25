3 Income Stocks Perfect for Retirees

After all, car parts are a business that can do well when the economy suffers. When things are going well, people whose car begins giving them trouble may be willing to trade in that vehicle for a newer, presumably more reliable model. When the economy is tough, they're more likely to keep and repair their cars. Older cars often require more repairs than newer ones do, and that combination of "more likely to repair" and "older vehicles" helps Genuine Parts' business hold up in tough times.

Genuine Parts' yield is a more modest 2.6%, but that yield is still stronger than what even 30-year Treasury bonds are currently offering investors. Also consider that continued dividend growth is possible with Genuine Parts' dividend but not with most Treasury bonds, and the dividend starts to look even more attractive.

Genuine Parts sports a debt-to-equity ratio of around 1, and its dividends are well covered by its operating cash flows. That combination, along with the fact that it has increased that payment for over six consecutive decades, should give investors good reason to believe it will continue to support its dividend in the future.

A digital infrastructure company at the center of our online lives