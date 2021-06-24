3 Incredible Roth IRA Tax Benefits

Income limits on the Saver's Credit are set to focus on low- and middle-income taxpayers, so those earning higher incomes won't necessarily qualify. Nevertheless, many people who do qualify are surprised to find out about the credit, so it's worth checking out.

Tax perks right at your fingertips

If you were hoping for a gift from the IRS, the Roth IRA might just be it. You get the best of both worlds: tax benefits and a chance to build a secure retirement.

Although the benefits of a Roth IRA may sound too good to pass up, it might not be the top choice for every retirement saver. It's important to look at where you are now and estimate your future tax obligations to determine the best move to make.

But if you already know that the Roth IRA is the perfect match for you, start capitalizing on all the tax benefits now so you can take your rewards to the next level.

