3 Index Funds I Predict Will Beat the Market in 2021

Obviously, nobody has a crystal ball that can predict how the stock market, or any part of it, will perform over any certain time interval. After all, in March 2020, who would have predicted that the market would have ended the year higher than where it started?

That said, there are some stocks that have been major beneficiaries of the stay-at-home economy, and others that could stand to benefit more than others as the COVID-19 pandemic starts to (hopefully) wind down in 2021. With that in mind, there are some index fund ETFs that could significantly outperform the S&P 500 this year, and here are three I'm highly optimistic about.

One of the worst-performing sectors in 2020

Real estate was one of the worst performing parts of the stock market in 2020. In fact, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT: VNQ) produced a negative 4.6% total return for the year, dramatically underperforming the 18% total return in the S&P 500.