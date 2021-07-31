3 Ingredients for Massively Successful Stocks

3. Find the ships with the best captains

This key ingredient isn't as measurable as revenue or gross margin, and that is a company's leadership. Many of the best stocks in history are founder-led by CEOs with vision and aggression to reshape or invent new market opportunities.

Would Tesla Motors be where it is today without Elon Musk? Would Apple be a multi-trillion-dollar company without the groundwork that the late Steve Jobs laid with the iPhone? The right CEO can maintain a company's competitive edge and grow the business by identifying new ways to expand.

Many company founders cash out once their business goes public, and a CEO without vision can watch competition turn a great company into an also-ran. Companies with driven founders who stick around to take the business to great heights are not common and should be cherished when they are found.

Put them all together

Our recipe for a winning investment is a consistently growing, high-margin business led by dynamic and driven leaders when you put it all together. You can use these criteria to dramatically narrow down the field from the thousands of stocks out there.