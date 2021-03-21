3 Investing Hacks From Investors on the Millionaire Track

This strategy can be hatched in different ways. Many dividend-paying companies and funds run dividend reinvestment plans (DRIPs), which do what they say on the bottle: They use a shareholder's payouts to buy more stock of that company. Brokerages and other third parties often offer this service, too, and these can be the go-to for investors interested in dividend reinvestment in companies that don't have proprietary DRIPs.

Investors can set many of these plans on autopilot, having them invest back all or some of each dividend payout.

DRIPs, by the way, are often commission-free, as are quite a few of the programs run by outsiders. These freebies are plentiful, so there's usually little reason to pay any fees for participating in one.

In fact, you can do it yourself. It's easy enough for an investor to turn a dividend payment around, using the cash received to purchase new stock in the company doing the paying. Of course, there will be some money left over, but it's easy enough to keep a record of this "change," which can be tacked onto the following dividend payout(s) to help buy more shares.

By the way, many DRIPs and third-party programs reinvest into fractional shares, which erases the burden of having to deal with or account for that leftover cash.