3 Investing Lessons From Dad Jokes

At some point along the way, the vast encyclopedia of corny jokes handed down through the ages became dad jokes. But hey, who's complaining -- you know you love them. Or at least get a mild chuckle out of them. Or tolerate them. Or not. You know, like, what does a baby computer call his father? Data.

As this is Fatherʻs Day, we thought that in honor of all the stand-up dads out there who secretly wish they were Jimmy Kimmel, weʻd take some of these dad jokes and spin them into pearls of investing wisdom.

Because, as they say, knowledge is knowing tomatoes are fruit, but wisdom is knowing not to put tomatoes in a fruit salad.

What should the Terminator be called in retirement?

The ex-terminator.