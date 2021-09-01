3 Investing Lessons I Wish I'd Learned in School

2. Become a student of the stock market

Before you invest, you should understand how the stock market works. In simplest terms, the stock market is a place where buyers can shop for a variety of stocks and other assets. The price of assets constantly changes based on a variety of factors, including demand, market conditions, earnings, and news.

When you purchase a stock, you are buying a portion of the company's future profits. Therefore, you want to do your research and understand how the companies on your wish list earn money. Then, study the sectors of the stock market that your companies fall under and learn market trends.

Of course, you won't be able to learn everything you need to know about the stock market in a few classes, but it helps to have a basic understanding of how it works so that investing won't be seen as an esoteric concept reserved for the wealthy.

3. Tap into the power of compound interest

If there's anything that can get you jazzed up about investing, it's the power of compound interest. There's nothing like watching your money multiply and produce more money while you sleep.