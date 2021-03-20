3 Investing Lessons I Wish I'd Learned Sooner

Investing in the stock market is one of the most effective ways to generate wealth over the long term, but it can be confusing.

It's often hard to know whether you're making the right moves, especially when you first get started. But serious investing is a game of years and decades, and if you wait too long to get your strategy on track, you could miss out on an enormous amount of potential earnings.

Everyone's financial situation is unique to them, so not all advice applies universally. But as I continue on my investing journey, there are a few things I wish I'd done sooner.

1. Start investing earlier in life

When I was in my early 20s, investing in the stock market was the last thing on my mind. I was focused on graduating from college, finding my first real job, and living on my own. When I did have cash to spare, I had never even considered investing it or putting it into a retirement account.

Looking back, I now see how much I could have supercharged my lifetime returns if I had started investing earlier.