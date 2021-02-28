3 Investing Mistakes That Could Leave You Broke

Nobody's a perfect investor, and we all make our share of mistakes. In the past, for example, I've unloaded stocks during a market crash out of sheer panic, only to regret that decision after the fact. Still, we can and should do our best to avoid falling victim to blunders that could negatively impact our finances. With that in mind, here are three investing mistakes you should aim to avoid.

1. Buying penny stocks

The appeal of penny stocks is clear -- because their share price is so low, it's easy to scoop them up without sinking a ton of money into the market. That affordable share price also makes it possible to invest in multiple companies instead of being limited to just one.