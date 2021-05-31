3 Investing Mistakes That Could Wipe You Out in a Market Crash

One of the simplest ways to diversify your portfolio quickly is to invest in an index fund. These are collections of stocks that track a market index, like the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). They often contain hundreds of stocks in several industries, and they generate returns that are very similar to their underlying index. Their fees are pretty affordable too. Some of the most popular S&P 500 index funds have expense ratios of just 0.03%. That means you only pay $3 per year if you have $10,000 invested.

2. Emotional buying and selling

Hearing a lot of chatter about a stock on social media can make some inexperienced investors tempted to buy a lot of it in the hopes of becoming an overnight millionaire. And seeing a stock in their portfolio plummet can make some want to sell for fear of losing even more if they hold onto the stock.