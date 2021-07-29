3 Investing Mistakes to Avoid in Your 30s

Obviously the more you put in, the more you get out. You may not have to set aside a massive amount of your paycheck to build a nice nest egg though, even if you achieve average returns. Earning an average of 9% annually on an investment of just $500 per month will leave you with nearly $100,000 at the end of a 10-year stretch. Waiting another 10 years to start but then growing your portfolio for 20 years will still only leave you with something on the order of $320,000 at the end of that two-decade stretch. If you can do it for 30 straight years though, you'll end up with around $850,000 on only $180,000 worth of your own cash contributions.

The point is to start as soon as possible, even if you have to start small.

2. Taking on too much risk

It's tricky if not confusing.