3 Investing Mistakes to Avoid in Your 30s

Share prices rise when investors are buying confidently and fall when investors are selling in a panic. If you follow those tides, you'll end up buying high and selling low. That strategy isn't profitable, and it will lower your long-term returns. Most of the time, you're better off doing nothing. If you have the fortitude, you could even do the opposite during a downturn, for example, and buy when others are selling off their holdings in a panic. That is the time you're likely to see the best bargains on high-quality stocks.

Setting the stage for future wealth

The investing you do in your 30s should earn set the stage for the capital that you eventually double or quadruple in the decades ahead. Make the most of that opportunity by investing early and often. And to the extent you can handle the risk, look to add growth potential to your portfolio. Just remember that when the market takes an inevitable turn, you must stick to your plan -- no matter what everyone else is doing.

Those simple habits set the stage for future wealth and should prevent you from playing catch-up down the road.

