3 Investing Moves to Make Before the End of the Year

Furthermore, if you have a 401(k) and can't max out, you should at least make sure you're on track to snag your full employer match. If you don't, you'll effectively be giving up free money for retirement.

2. Check up on your investments

You may have investments in a retirement plan, a brokerage account, or both. Now's a good time to see how your investments are performing and make changes as needed. If you have stocks in a brokerage account that only seem to be declining in value, it pays to make plans to unload them before 2021 wraps up. That way, you'll have the option to use that loss strategically.

You're allowed to use capital losses to offset capital gains in your brokerage account. Taking a loss in, say, September or October might put you in a solid position to sell stocks at a profit in November or December without creating a tax headache in the process.

3. Diversify your holdings