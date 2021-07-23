3 Investing Myths That Cost Me Thousands of Dollars

A bond is a type of loan you give to a company or government. They pay you interest over several months or years. Then, at what's called the maturation date, which you know when you purchase the bond, it pays you back the initial amount you lent the borrower. You probably won't make as much investing in bonds as you could with stocks, but bonds are more predictable, so there's a smaller risk of loss. It's good to have some stocks and bonds in your portfolio.

Mutual funds and ETFs are both bundles of stocks you buy together. The biggest difference between them is that the price of mutual funds is set once per day while ETF prices can fluctuate throughout the day like stock prices. When you spell it out like that, you can see that investing is a lot simpler than most people think.

Myth 2: You have to be able to pick your own stocks