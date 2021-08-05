3 Investing Myths That Could Get in the Way of Your Dream Retirement

But when it comes to owning stocks, it's better to focus on quality more so than quantity. Rather than fixate on buying a specific number of stocks, you should instead pay attention to the types of companies you're buying and the specific ones you've chosen for your portfolio.

3. Stocks should be dumped ahead of retirement

It's true that as retirement nears, you should start shifting some of your assets away from stocks and into bonds, since bond values don't tend to fluctuate as wildly as stock values. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't hold any stocks in your portfolio once you retire.

Quite the contrary -- you need stocks in your portfolio to continue generating growth. It's that growth that will allow you to take sizable withdrawals from your savings during retirement to supplement your Social Security income.

As a general rule, aim to have about 50% of your portfolio in stocks at the start of retirement. You can play around with that percentage based on your specific retirement age and comfort level. But don't make the mistake of unloading your stocks completely.