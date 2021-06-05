3 Investing Myths That'll Stop You From Being a Millionaire

When I first started investing, I was scared of it for one big reason: I knew virtually nothing. I'll admit it, there was a time in my life when I barely knew the difference between a stock and a bond, let alone how to research companies.

But the more I've read and learned, the more confident an investor I've become. At the same time, I've also figured out how to ignore the many myths that tend to circulate about investing. Here are a few I suggest you steer clear of if your goal is to eventually become very, very wealthy.

1. You can only invest if you have a lot of money

Your first financial goal should be to build an emergency fund with enough money to cover three to six months of essential expenses. But once that's done with, there's no reason not to start investing, even if you only have a few hundred dollars to start out with.

If your goal is to be a millionaire, giving yourself a lengthy investing window could get you there. The sooner you invest money, the sooner your portfolio will begin to generate returns -- returns you can then reinvest to kick-start a healthy wealth-building cycle.