3 Investing Rules That Could Make You Rich

Say, for example, you're 35 years old and are just beginning to invest. Right now, you can afford to invest $200 per month, and your investments are earning a 7% average annual rate of return. At that rate, you'd have around $227,000 saved by age 65.

Now, let's say that instead of starting to invest at age 35, you waited until age 45. At that age, though, you can afford to invest $400 per month, while still earning a 7% average annual return. In this scenario, you'd have roughly $197,000 at age 65. Even though you're investing twice as much each month, your savings would still fall short of what you'd have by starting to save earlier in life.

2. Put your money behind stocks

The stock market is famous for its volatility, and putting your life savings behind stocks can seem risky. However, stocks will help your money grow much faster than more conservative investments.

Bonds, CDs, and high-yield savings accounts may be less volatile than stocks, but they also have significantly lower returns. Bonds may only yield returns of around 4% or 5% per year, and even the best high-yield savings accounts pay interest rates of around 1% per year. That likely won't even keep up with inflation, meaning your money could lose value over time in a savings account.