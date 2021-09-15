3 Investing Secrets Most Entrepreneurs Don't Know About

Similar to other retirement savings accounts, there's a cap on annual contributions. For 2021, you can contribute up to 25% of net earnings from self-employment, but your total contribution cannot exceed $58,000.

2. You can contribute to a Roth IRA

Saving for retirement doesn't have to stop at employer-focused accounts. A smart way to grow your nest egg tax-free is through a Roth IRA. And to be clear, you can still contribute to a Roth IRA even if you've opened and contributed to a SEP IRA.

Here's a quick primer on how it works. Roth IRAs are funded with money you've already paid taxes on. For 2021, you can contribute up to $6,000 per year if you're under 50. There's a $1,000 catch-up contribution available to taxpayers 50 and older.

When the funds hit your account, you can go shopping for your favorite stocks or hold the money there until you're ready to invest it. The Roth IRA has stolen the hearts of many investors because your money grows tax-free. When you reach age 59 1/2 and have held the account for over five years, your withdrawals will also be 100% tax-free.