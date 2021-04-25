3 Investing Strategies That Work in Both Bull and Bear Markets

2. Focus on low-fee investments

You can't avoid fees completely while investing, but you should always make it a point to keep your expenses down as much as you can so you can hold onto more of your gains. Start by checking your broker's fee schedule so you understand what you're paying. Compare this to other top brokers in the industry and weigh their costs and offerings to decide which one is right for you.

Look into the expenses associated with your investments too, like the expense ratios on ETFs and mutual funds. These are annual fees you pay to help the fund operate, represented as a percentage of the amount you have invested in the fund. For example, if you have a 0.5% expense ratio and you have $100 invested, you'd pay $0.50 per year in fees. You should try to keep your expense ratios under 1% whenever possible as they can add up quickly, especially once you have tens of thousands of dollars invested.