3 Investing Strategies to Grow Your Money Like Magic

To appreciate just how fat those growth rates are, note that the S&P 500 index of 500 leading American companies averaged 14.85% annually during that period. And even that is well above the long-term average return of the market of roughly 10% annually.

If your money grows at 10% annually, a $10,000 investment can become about $67,275 in 20 years. But if it grows at 20% annually, you'd end up with around $383,000!

If you're thinking there must be a catch, you're right -- there is. It's easier said than done to identify today the companies that will have grown phenomenally 20 years from now. Plenty of very promising companies end up doing far worse than expected. So what should you do?