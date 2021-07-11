3 Investing Strategies to Grow Your Money Like Magic

The stock market may be volatile, but it remains one of the most effective tools to help grow your savings.

Depending on how much you can afford to invest, you can potentially accumulate hundreds of thousands of dollars with the stock market. With enough time, you may even become a millionaire investor.

Getting rich in the stock market requires strategy, however. Here are three methods that can help you make the most of your money.

1. Start investing early

The more time your money has to grow, the more you can potentially earn. Ideally, you'll have started investing in your 20s, giving you several decades to generate wealth. But if you're off to a late start, you can still earn more than you may think.

Say, for example, you're 40 years old with no savings. If you were to begin investing, say, $300 per month while earning a modest 7% average annual return on your investments, you'd have around $340,000 by age 70.