3 Investing Strategies to Navigate the Stock Market in 2021

You shouldn't assess your investment performance on the most recent price move. Instead, you should think about the company's fundamentals, and what your long-term prospects look like. How much are sales growing? Are profit margins at the levels you expected? How much cash flow is the company producing? Is the company earning enough to maintain and grow its dividend? Does the stock have a reasonable valuation?

If the fundamental thesis is still strong, then it's still a viable investment, even if market prices have fallen. Make sure you have sources of cash elsewhere in your financial plan so that you aren't forced to sell any good stocks that are temporarily down. Over the long term, you'll enjoy positive returns.

