3 Investing Tips for People Who Don't Follow the Market

3. Stick with index funds

Finally, know that you don't have to follow the stock market much at all if you want to take advantage of its wealth-building potential. You can simply park your hard-earned dollars in one or more low-fee broad-market index funds, and then add to that stake regularly. The stock market will rise and fall over the coming years and decades, but it will likely gain a lot of ground over the long run. Look at a graph of the stock market's performance over time and you'll see that it has always risen, but in a zig-zaggy line.