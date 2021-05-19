3 Investing Tips I'd Give My Younger Self

Now, I know better. In fact, I generally make a point to not check my portfolio too often. This especially holds true during stock market crashes. The way I see it, I don't need to be tempted to panic-sell, and while the logical part of my brain knows that's the wrong thing to do, it's better not to put myself in that situation in the first place.

3. Don't worry about scoring the lowest stock price

At several points years ago, I tried chasing stocks on my watchlist during market downturns in an effort to snag them at the lowest price possible. That was a mistake, and in several cases, I wound up losing out on solid buying opportunities.