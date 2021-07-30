3 Investing Traps That Cost You Money and How to Overcome Them

Let's say that Joe buys a share of XYZ stock for $100. It can be tempting for Joe to continue buying shares as the share price falls to $90, $80, $70... and sell as the price goes to $110, $120... etc.

The $100 price that Joe initially bought shares at can make anything less feel cheap, and anything higher feel expensive. This has nothing to do with the company's fundamentals behind the stock, which can often lead investors to double down on "losing" investments and sell "winners" too early.

2. Catching falling knives

Much of the past 10 years has been spent in a bull market, where stocks spend a lot more time going up than going down. "Buying the dip" has proven to be an effective strategy for investors.

But sometimes, a stock can rapidly go down in price, and investors underestimate just how low a stock can fall. This is called catching a falling knife; it's when an investor jumps into a stock in the middle of a steep decline.

In mid-2007, American International Group, an insurance company, was trading at more than $50 per share. By the summer of 2008, the stock had fallen more than 50% to about $20.