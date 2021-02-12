3 Investments That Are Better Than Bitcoin

Because high-growth companies can be volatile, growth ETFs are somewhat riskier than some other types of investments. However, one of the key advantages of ETFs is that you're investing in many stocks at once. This limits your risk because your portfolio won't be drastically affected if a few stocks in the fund underperform.

2. Dividend stocks

Dividend stocks are investments that essentially pay you to own them. When a company has leftover profit at the end of the year, it sometimes will pay a portion of that money back to shareholders in the form of a dividend.

Just how much you can earn in dividend payments depends on the individual stock and how many shares you own. While a higher dividend payment is usually ideal, it's important to look at the big picture when choosing stocks. If a particular equity has a high dividend yield but the company is struggling, it's probably not a wise investment.