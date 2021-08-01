3 Key Actions to Take If You're Worried You Aren't Investing Enough

Investing can help you reach your goals with a lot less money than saving alone. But there's a chance that you're still not doing enough.

Your financial future greatly depends on what you do in the present. And you can make sure you're on the right track by doing these three things.

1. Map out your goals

If you start out on a road trip but don't know where you're going, you'll end up driving around aimlessly. And sure, you'll get somewhere eventually. But will it be where you want? When you invest, it's similar. You can sock money away into stocks or mutual funds and over time it will probably grow. But will it be enough?

That's why outlining your goals is the very first step you should take before investing. What will you use this money for? When do you plan on using it? If it's for a goal like retirement, you may not need it for 30 years. And you may need enough to last you for 20 years of not working.