3 Lesser-Known Tactics to Boost Your Social Security Benefits

A lot of seniors rely on Social Security to cover their living expenses. And chances are, you'll turn to those benefits during retirement to help pay for everything from housing to healthcare to leisure and entertainment.

That's why you may be motivated to score as high a monthly benefit as you can. And these three lesser-known tactics could get you there.

1. Get a side job

The Social Security benefit you're entitled to during retirement will depend on how much you earn during your career. Some people focus on pursuing promotions and raises not just to boost their earnings in the near term, but to set themselves up for higher Social Security benefits later in life. But rather than spin your wheels at your main job, you may have an easier time raising your wages via a side job.