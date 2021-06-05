3 Lessons All Investors Can Learn From Bitcoin

Regardless of how promising Bitcoin may seem, it's still a highly speculative investment. Cryptocurrency in general is still a relatively new concept, and nobody knows whether it will become widely accepted someday or not. That uncertainty makes Bitcoin a high-risk investment, and it could potentially be dangerous if you invest without fully understanding the risks involved.

3. Timing the market can be incredibly difficult

Bitcoin has seen its fair share of ups and downs over the years, and the most recent downturn is nothing new for the cryptocurrency. This year alone, Bitcoin has experienced multiple steep drops in price.

With any volatile investment, it can be tempting to try to time the market -- or buy when prices are low, then sell when prices reach their peak. That may sound like a good idea on paper, but in practice, it's nearly impossible to effectively time the market.