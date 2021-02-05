3 Lessons From the WallStreetBets Short Squeezes

Trading a stock is buying shares based on the idea that you'll be able to sell them to someone else for a higher price in the near future. For example, if you and a group of internet strangers can trigger a massive short squeeze, it will artificially inflate demand for shares. Some market participants who shorted the stock may be forced to buy, presenting an opportunity to sell your shares at a higher price. These moves can be violent and are usually short-lived, so strike while the iron's hot.

Investing is buying a piece of a company. Shareholders get to partake in the revenue, earnings, and cash flow of the companies they own. They're rewarded when the company succeeds, and they're punished when the company fails. Buying shares in a company with a strong outlook and holding them for the long term is investing, and it's a more sustainable path to build wealth.

3. Play to win the game

If you frequent the WallStreetBets subreddit, you'll find dozens of posts from members encouraging others to hold onto their shares. As a result, members have gained and lost millions of dollars in the span of just a couple weeks.