3 Lessons Investors Can Learn From GameStop -- And Where to Invest Instead

With short-selling, it's the opposite: You experience limited potential gains but unlimited risk. Say you borrow a share of stock from a brokerage and sell it for $100. Best case scenario, the stock price drops to $0, and you make $100 profit. But if the stock price jumps to $400, you'll have to buy back the stock for that price and come up with the $300 difference out of your own pocket.

GameStop's incredible rise has pummeled short-sellers. The higher the stock price climbs, the more money short-sellers stand to lose. Even though the stock is bound to fall sooner or later, trying to time that downturn can be a risky -- and expensive -- move.

3. Do your research before investing in a stock

A company's stock price is only one part of the equation when deciding where to invest. In the case of GameStop, the price doesn't match the company's overall financial situation. The organization has been struggling for years, and just last month it announced it was planning to close 1,000 stores by the end of its fiscal year.

Although GameStop did experience a boost when activist investor Ryan Cohen made a significant investment in the company recently, investors still need to look at the big picture. When a company is struggling financially and all of a sudden its stock price skyrockets, that's a red flag.