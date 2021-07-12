3 Lessons You Can Learn from Peter Thiel's $5 Billion Roth IRA

When Thiel contributed to a Roth IRA in 1999, the maximum contribution limit was $2,000 for single individuals who had a modified adjusted gross income of less than $110,000. He checked the box on the requirements and was eligible to use his after-tax dollars to contribute to a Roth IRA in exchange for a lifetime of tax-free gains (as long as he followed the rules). By starting early, he was able to watch the value of his investments grow over time and then use his gains to invest in other assets that could help him continue his strong growth metrics.

Anyone who has earned income and falls within the income ranges can take advantage of this same Roth IRA perk. Even a child can qualify for a Roth IRA since there are no age requirements. Because most people earn less at the beginning of their working career, it makes sense to pay your tax bill up front and create a cushion of tax-free income later. Even if you don't qualify to make future contributions, you can always use the funds that you've already contributed to buy and sell assets.

2. Contribute as much as you can