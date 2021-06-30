3 LGBTQ+ CEOs Leading Your Investment Portfolio

June is Pride Month, a time to celebrate and heighten the achievements of the LGBTQ+ community. Individuals in the community have made great strides in nearly every aspect of modern life, and more and more these days, that includes the C-suite.

In fact, LGBTQ+ executives have made it to the very top of the corporate food chain as leaders of some of the most popular publicly traded companies in the world. Read on for more about three LGBTQ+ CEOs that are busy shaping the world.

Tim Cook

Arguably the best-known LGBTQ+ CEO, Cook had one of the hardest acts to follow in the history of American business -- succeeding Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) beloved co-founder and leader Steve Jobs. But that succession is becoming a distant memory, as Cook -- previously Apple's COO -- has been on the throne for nearly 10 years. This is an extremely long tenure by major U.S. corporation standards, not to mention the fast-moving world of Big Tech.