3 Long-Term Investments You'll Thank Yourself for Later

Got patience? Plenty of people like to think they're committed to their holdings for the long haul. When things get dicey, though, a sizable swath of this crowd bails out of these investments.

That can be a big mistake, of course. Most people struggle to see the market's true short-term highs and lows, meaning they get out (or in) at less than ideal times. Often, the best decision you can make is deciding to do nothing at all, taking your lumps on faith those beaten-down stocks will eventually recover.

With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at three long-term investments you can actually commit to for the long term. Each one is built not only to last, but to thrive no matter what the future has in store.

1. Alphabet

Sure, it's technically a consumer tech name, and technology is generally prone to being made obsolete by, well, newer technologies. If there were ever a tech name shielded from the never-ending cycle of improved tech, though, it's likely Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).