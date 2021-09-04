3 Millionaire Retirement Strategies That Don't Rely on Social Security

If your goal is to retire comfortably without having to be dependent on Social Security, then a good bet is to start socking money away in an IRA or 401(k) plan from a young age. Many people start working full-time in their early 20s and don't retire until their late 60s or even beyond. If you begin saving as soon as you start collecting a steady paycheck, you'll have a real opportunity to grow a lot of wealth.

Imagine you start saving at age 22 and don't retire until 67. If you manage to sock away $400 a month and you invest your nest egg heavily in stocks, you might generate an average annual 7% return in your IRA or 401(k), since that's a few percentage points below the stock market's average.

In that case, you'd wind up with $1.37 million. That may be enough money to not have to think about Social Security in retirement, let alone rely on it.

Of course, the longer you wait to begin funding your nest egg, the less time you'll give your money to grow. So while focusing on your senior years may not be an easy thing to do in your 20s, you'll be thankful for prioritizing your IRA or 401(k) later in life.

Invest in S&P 500 ETFs