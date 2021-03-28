3 Mistakes 100% Guaranteed to Shrink Your Social Security Checks

Obviously, this will lower your average considerably and lead to a reduction in the size of your monthly check.

Should you avoid shrinking your Social Security check?

When you need the largest monthly income from Social Security, making any of these three mistakes will cost you. But remember, lifetime income and monthly income aren't necessarily the same.

In some cases, you end up collecting more money over time if you claim Social Security early, rather than late -- even though you reduce the size of each check. That could happen if, say, you claimed Social Security at 62 and passed away at 65. Had you waited to try to get higher benefits, you'd have ended up with nothing.

Still, for many people, maxing out their monthly checks is the smartest approach. Before you claim benefits, think seriously about whether you're likely to do the same. If so, you could really regret making any of these three moves.

