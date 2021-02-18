3 Money Habits to Carry Forward From the Pandemic Era

If you opt to switch to a more tech-savvy bank this year, look for one with low or no fees and high interest rates. As rates are currently near historic lows, you may not find something game-changing; however, past trends indicate that they'll go back up as the economy recovers. Rates offered by online banks in particular tend to be higher than the current national average savings rate. (The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. defines the "national rate" as a simple average of rates paid by U.S. depository institutions as calculated by the FDIC.)

3. Prioritize savings when you’re able

Over a third of Americans (34%) say they’ve prioritized saving money more than they did before the pandemic, and 31% of Americans say the pandemic caused them to start saving or save more for emergencies since its onset. In fact, according to a recent consumer sentiment survey from Marcus by Goldman Sachs, compared to their current behavior, more than a third (34%) of Americans think they will save more during the next six months.