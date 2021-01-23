3 Money Mistakes -- And What We've Learned From Them

Matt Frankel: I like talking about my bad investments pretty often on the show. I've often brought up when I bought Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) right after its IPO and sold it as soon as they doubled out there for my wedding. With what I'd lost, I could have bought five Model S's by now. That's one of the things I've learned. We consider humility to be a very great trade for investors and just in general, financial-wise. What's a money mistake that you've made and what did you learn from it and what could other people weren't from it so they don't make the same mistake?

Michelle Brownstein: A money mistake that I have made, a number of years ago I decided that it would be a lot of fun to play with a little bit of leverage. I was young, I said I have a long [LAUGHTER] investment time horizon. Didn't do anything too crazy, but decided that it would be fun to leverage up a portfolio in 2009, which was on the terrible time to have leverage because I did it after-. Maybe this is the wrong way to think about it, but when I was at that point advising clients directly, and many of my clients were panicking and wanting to hit sell on everything because they were very nervous. I was at a different firm. This was pre-Personal Capital. Part of me said, "Okay. If everyone's this nervous, the bounce has to come soon." I bought a couple of leverage ETFs, did OK on the upswing. But the amount of volatility was just highly inappropriate for what I was trying to do. It's actually one of the reasons why I currently, even though I work at Personal Capital, I sit on our investment committee, I help drive these decisions, I have Personal Capital and our trading team manage my assets, so I keep my hands off of them because I know that my tendency is to get a little too greedy. When I think something is going to go well, love to play with the leverage and I know better because I would not advise a client to do that. So I know personally, I need to have my hands off when it comes to my own investments, which may be counter intuitive because I do it day-to-day for a living. But my emotional reaction to things is get greedy, add leverage, and I have seen that go very badly so I try not to do that on a regular basis.