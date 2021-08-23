3 Monster Stocks in the Making

You'd be wise to keep an eye out for monster stocks in the making, because they're the ones that can make you quite wealthy over time. All the giant companies of today have been monster stocks in the making.

Here are three candidates to consider for your portfolio. Each of them has much growth potential, and if they execute their strategies well, can deliver great rewards to long-term shareholders.

1. Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON) was founded in 1993 with a name you might know better -- Taser. It was initially focused on weapons, but now, with a new name, its offerings include body cameras and other technology that can be used to boost public safety. It bills itself as "a market-leading provider of law enforcement technology," with its mission "to protect life." The company notes that 48 major North American cities are using Axon cameras and software, and that its products and services have saved 254,367 lives.