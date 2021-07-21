3 Moves That'll Lead to an Early Retirement

Many people strive to retire early, whether that means exiting the workforce in their early 50s, late 50s, or early 60s. If early retirement is a big goal of yours, here are three things you can do to make it happen.

1. Live below your means

You probably work pretty (or very) hard for your money, and so it's natural to want to spend most of it -- maybe even all of it. But if you're serious about retiring early, then you'll need to get into the habit of living more modestly now.

Figure out when you want to retire and how much income you'll need to support yourself at that time. Then, map out an annual savings goal based on the number of years you have left between now and your ideal retirement date. Finally, figure out how much spending you'll need to cut back on to make that happen.

Once you have those numbers laid out in front of you, you'll be able to examine your lifestyle and make choices that allow you to carve out room for consistent savings. It may take some getting used to, but once you learn to live below your means, you'll put yourself in a prime position to meet your retirement goals.

2. Go heavy on stocks